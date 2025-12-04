TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Vertical Plains Climbing Competition
Registration for Vertical Plains, an indoor rock climbing competition at the Texas Tech Indoor Climbing Center. Event takes place on Saturday April 12th, 2025. Sign up below!


There will be prizes, t-shirts, giveaways, and Sick Sends!

Price: $35 per competitor; this includes a t-shirt, swag, and opportunities to win door prizes from Mountain Hideaway, Edelrid, Friction Labs, Metolius, Access Fund, and more! 

Competition Categories are determined by their self reported climbing, and are as follows:

Beginner (Youth, climbing less than 1 year, or <5.8)

Open (Climbing more than 1 year, or 5.8 - 5.10 )

Advanced (5.10 and up)

 Please consider joining us Friday evening (4/11) at 8:00pm for a showing of this year's Reel Rock climbing film in Urbanovsky Park Amphitheatre- FREE admission!

We can assist with camping accommodations for folks traveling from out of town.

Additional questions can be sent to chris.a.jones@ttu.edu
4/9/2025
4/9/2025

Gemma Folsom
Gemma Folsom

Email:
Gemma.Folsom@ttu.edu

N/A
N/A

Time: 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Time: 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM
4/12/2025

Location:
Indoor Climbing Center at University Recreation

