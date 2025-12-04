



There will be prizes, t-shirts, giveaways, and Sick Sends!

Price: $35 per competitor; this includes a t-shirt, swag, and opportunities to win door prizes from Mountain Hideaway, Edelrid, Friction Labs, Metolius, Access Fund, and more!

Competition Categories are determined by their self reported climbing, and are as follows:

Beginner (Youth, climbing less than 1 year, or <5.8)

Open (Climbing more than 1 year, or 5.8 - 5.10 )

Advanced (5.10 and up)

Please consider joining us Friday evening (4/11) at 8:00pm for a showing of this year's Reel Rock climbing film in Urbanovsky Park Amphitheatre- FREE admission!

We can assist with camping accommodations for folks traveling from out of town.

Additional questions can be sent to chris.a.jones@ttu.edu