The Air1 Worship Now Tour is set for Wednesday, October 15th. Don’t miss this incredible lineup: Phil Wickham, Charity Gayle, Josh Baldwin, and Benjamin William Hastings. Join us for a night of music, faith, and community. Get your tickets now Posted:

7/15/2025



Originator:

Sophia Scholz



Email:

Sophia.Scholz@ttu.edu



Department:

United Supermarkets Arena



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Event Date: 10/15/2025



Location:

United Supermarkets Arena



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment