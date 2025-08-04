Hello Everyone:





The Plant & Soil Science Graduate Council is excited to announce that our highly anticipated plant sale is just around the corner! On Tuesday, April 8th, we will be hosting an array of plants, perfect for adding a touch of green to your space or gifting to loved ones.





Please find stop by our table that will be set up near the SUB between 10:00am - 4:00pm on April 8th.





Thank you for your support, and we look forward to seeing you there!





Warm regards,

PSS Grad Council





The Plant & Soil Science Graduate Council is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.