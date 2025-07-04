Join a fast-paced, fun, and inventive team in Marketing & Communications at the Rawls College of Business! Working closely with the Assistant Director and Senior Multimedia Journalist, this position will assist the PR & Media pillar with real-world public and media relations, asset writing, and news writing, as well as provide support to other marketing & communications projects as assigned. This position is guaranteed to provide rich content and examples for a shining portfolio. While this position is for the summer and fall 2025 semesters, it also has potential for extending the work timeframe into subsequent semesters, based on work quality, mutual interest, and availability. Individual should be able to sit, stand, and move around campus for long periods. Other department assistant duties as assigned.



Qualifications

• Currently enrolled graduate student at Texas Tech in good academic and conduct standing

• Ability to work with a team and on independent projects, both with and without template guides

• Attention to detail

• Active listening skills

• Written and oral communication skills

• Time management skills with the ability to meet deadlines

• Commitment to producing high-quality work

• Initiative, dependability, and integrity

• Ability to learn and adhere to Rawls College's brand standards and marketing and public relations best practices



General knowledge of:

• AP Style • Asset and news writing

• Ability to give and receive constructive feedback • Proofreading and editing skills



Preferred Qualifications

Experience in:

• Writing news releases, event advisories, advertising, and promotional copy

• Coursework related to public relations, media relations, and/or marketing

• Knowledge of media writing, communication, and dissemination techniques and methods



Hours:

Part-time, Up to 19.5 hours per week



Pay: $12/hour



If you have any questions, please email annelise.obeirne@ttu.edu.



Apply here: https://rr0cer0rcba0ttu.wufoo.com/forms/z1i2n8ym16tc110/ Posted:

4/7/2025



Originator:

Dan Allen



Email:

Dan.Allen@ttu.edu



Department:

Rawls College of Business





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

