Happy Sustainability Week! Join Student Activities Board in painting your own mini terracotta pot in the Red Raider Plaza Gazebo at 10 AM next Tuesday, April 22nd.

Free with TTU Student ID.

Student Activities Board is a registred student organizationa t Texas Tech University. Posted:

4/15/2025



Originator:

Sarah White



Email:

whi55681@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 4/22/2025



Location:

Red Raider Plaza Gazebo



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Student Organization