The English Dept. Presents:

Moth Radio Hour Workshops and Story Slams

Join us for two Moth Radio Hour writing workshops and a story slam where students' stories will be celebrated!

Snacks will be provided at the Story Slam Workshops limited to 30 participants each

For more info on the Moth Radio Hour, visit:

https://themoth.org/radio-hour

1st Workshop: Friday, April 11, 10 am-1 pm, Zoom only

2nd Workshop and Story Slam: Friday, April 18, 1pm-4pm & 4:30pm-7:30 pm,

In-person and Zoom

Registration Code with more info: https://forms.office.com/r/sZcDzAgWaf