The English Dept. Presents:
Moth Radio Hour Workshops and Story Slams
Join us for two Moth Radio Hour writing workshops and a story slam where students' stories will be celebrated!
Snacks will be provided at the Story Slam Workshops limited to 30 participants each
For more info on the Moth Radio Hour, visit:
https://themoth.org/radio-hour
1st Workshop: Friday, April 11, 10 am-1 pm, Zoom only
2nd Workshop and Story Slam: Friday, April 18, 1pm-4pm & 4:30pm-7:30 pm,
In-person and Zoom
Registration Code with more info: https://forms.office.com/r/sZcDzAgWaf