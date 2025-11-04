MOVING VIETNAM: Diasporic Art After 'Reunification' Curated by Kevin Chua, Ph.D. Art Building Landmark Gallery April 11 - May 4, 2025 www.landmarkarts.org

Via the work of four diasporic artists – Tiffany Chung, Jun Nguyen-Hatsushiba, Phuong M. Do, and Boone Nguyen – this exhibition skirts state narratives and media clichés to recover the hidden stories and lived experiences of those on the move. How have migrants carved out a space of agency, in the most desperate of conditions? How do we recollect, and put into motion, the silences of the past? On the anniversary of the 1975 ‘reunification’ of north and south, let us not forget that, for patriots in the country resisting French colonialism, for returning exiles, for those who left and never looked back, such unification has always been – and will forever be – a dream of Vietnam. Landmark Arts exhibitions and speaker programs in the Texas Tech University School of Art are made possible in part with a generous grant from the Still Water Foundation, Austin. Additional support comes from Cultural Activities Fees administered through the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts. Additional support for Moving Vietnam was made possible in part from a grant received from the City of Lubbock, as recommended by Civic Lubbock, Inc.



