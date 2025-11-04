- President
- Supervise and oversee the work of the other officers, ensuring that they function together as an effective team.
- Provide the overall vision and sense of direction for the organization.
- Spokesperson/representative/external liaison for the organization.
- Vice President
- Assist the President in scheduling and presiding over meetings.
- Substitute during the absence of the President.
- Will be responsible for keeping up with member’s information and communication.
- Secretary
- Assist the President in making the records for the club.
- Keep the records for the club and provide copies for the advisor and the Spanish Coordination team office for record.
- Will be responsible for designing and making the agenda for meetings.
- Treasurer
- Establish and oversee the organization’s budget.
- The Treasurer will oversee the handling of money that the organization may receive and ensure it is deposited.
- Public Relations
- Create and maintain the club brand and the brand of Texas Tech
- Direct campaigns to spread the message of El Club de Español to Texas Tech University and the larger community.
- Community Outreach
- Responsible for maintaining, overseeing, and researching sponsorship and partnership opportunities in the Lubbock community.
- To find and maintain opportunities for El Club de Español to participate in service opportunities.
- Graphic Designer
- To design the merchandise of our student organization.
- To design posts and photos for social media.
- To maintain the brand of El Club de Español and Texas Tech University.
- Social Media
- To maintain an online presence and the spread of information to our members and the community.
- To answer online communication through private messaging.
We only have three returning officers, so throw your hat in the ring to support an amazing student organization!
El Club de Español is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.