Are you passionate about the Spanish Language?
Visit https://forms.office.com/r/RTwD8TLitv to show your interest in running for one of our six positions:
  • President
    • Supervise and oversee the work of the other officers, ensuring that they function together as an effective team.
    • Provide the overall vision and sense of direction for the organization.
    • Spokesperson/representative/external liaison for the organization.
  • Vice President
    • Assist the President in scheduling and presiding over meetings.
    • Substitute during the absence of the President.
    • Will be responsible for keeping up with member’s information and communication.
  • Secretary
    • Assist the President in making the records for the club.
    • Keep the records for the club and provide copies for the advisor and the Spanish Coordination team office for record.
    • Will be responsible for designing and making the agenda for meetings.
  • Treasurer
    • Establish and oversee the organization’s budget.
    • The Treasurer will oversee the handling of money that the organization may receive and ensure it is deposited.
  • Public Relations
    • Create and maintain the club brand and the brand of Texas Tech
    • Direct campaigns to spread the message of El Club de Español to Texas Tech University and the larger community.
  • Community Outreach
    • Responsible for maintaining, overseeing, and researching sponsorship and partnership opportunities in the Lubbock community.
    • To find and maintain opportunities for El Club de Español to participate in service opportunities.
  • Graphic Designer
    • To design the merchandise of our student organization.
    • To design posts and photos for social media.
    • To maintain the brand of El Club de Español and Texas Tech University.
  • Social Media
    • To maintain an online presence and the spread of information to our members and the community.
    • To answer online communication through private messaging.

We only have three returning officers, so throw your hat in the ring to support an amazing student organization!


El Club de Español is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. 
Posted:
4/11/2025

Originator:
Jacob Tacker

Email:
jtacker@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


