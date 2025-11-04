Are you passionate about the Spanish Language?

Visit https://forms.office.com/r/RTwD8TLitv to show your interest in running for one of our six positions: President Supervise and oversee the work of the other officers, ensuring that they function together as an effective team. Provide the overall vision and sense of direction for the organization. Spokesperson/representative/external liaison for the organization.

Vice President Assist the President in scheduling and presiding over meetings. Substitute during the absence of the President. Will be responsible for keeping up with member’s information and communication.

Secretary Assist the President in making the records for the club. Keep the records for the club and provide copies for the advisor and the Spanish Coordination team office for record. Will be responsible for designing and making the agenda for meetings.

Treasurer Establish and oversee the organization’s budget. The Treasurer will oversee the handling of money that the organization may receive and ensure it is deposited.

Public Relations Create and maintain the club brand and the brand of Texas Tech Direct campaigns to spread the message of El Club de Español to Texas Tech University and the larger community.

Community Outreach Responsible for maintaining, overseeing, and researching sponsorship and partnership opportunities in the Lubbock community. To find and maintain opportunities for El Club de Español to participate in service opportunities.

Graphic Designer To design the merchandise of our student organization. To design posts and photos for social media. To maintain the brand of El Club de Español and Texas Tech University.

Social Media To maintain an online presence and the spread of information to our members and the community. To answer online communication through private messaging.



We only have three returning officers, so throw your hat in the ring to support an amazing student organization!



