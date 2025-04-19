TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Peaceful Demonstration by Democrats for Texas – April 19 at Memorial Circle
Democrats for Texas, a registered student organization, will host a peaceful demonstration on Friday, April 19, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Memorial Circle. The event commemorates the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Lexington and Concord, recognized as the beginning of the American Revolutionary War. Other participating groups include the Secular Student Alliance and the Lubbock County Party. All are welcome to attend.

Event Information

Time: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Date: April 19, 2025

Location: Memorial Circle

Host/Sponsor: Democrats for Texas
Posted:
4/10/2025

Originator:
Madisen King

Email:
madiseki@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

