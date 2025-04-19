|
Democrats for Texas, a registered student organization, will host a peaceful demonstration on Friday, April 19, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Memorial Circle. The event commemorates the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Lexington and Concord, recognized as the beginning of the American Revolutionary War. Other participating groups include the Secular Student Alliance and the Lubbock County Party. All are welcome to attend.
Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Date: April 19, 2025
Location: Memorial Circle
Host/Sponsor: Democrats for Texas
|Posted:
4/10/2025
Originator:
Madisen King
Email:
madiseki@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 4/19/2025
Location:
Memorial Circle
Categories