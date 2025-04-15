



8:00-9:15 a.m. – CoMC 156 – Zoom Meeting ID 281 558 5156 (in Spanish)

--Reescrituras de la nación en la televisión Argentina: el caso de El Hipnotizador – María Caña Jiménez (Virginia Tech University)

--Plataformas de streaming y la Generación Z: representación, identidad y hábitos de consumo de los latinos en EU - Melissa Santillana

9:30-10:45 a.m. - CoMC 156 – Zoom Meeting ID 281 558 5156

Panel - Contemporary Perspectives on Hispanic/Latinx-Oriented Marketing – Enrique Becerra (Texas State University), Dino Villegas, Kent Wilkinson

9:30-10:45 a.m. - CoMC 414 – Zoom Meeting ID 205 168 6716 – Graduate Student Session

--"You can feel like you belong in safe places": Defining servingness in Hispanic Serving Institutions through a photovoice study – Jolina López

--Exploring the perspectives of American identity from elementary teachers – Fátima Hernández

11:00 a.m.-12:15 p.m. - CoMC 414 – Zoom Meeting ID 205 168 6716

--San Carlos de los Jupes: Potemkin Village in Eighteenth-century Colorado – Andrew Gibb

--Bilingual sentence processing of the Spanish ser passive: An eye-tracking study of Spanish dominance and language proficiency - Gema López Hevia (Southern Methodist University) & James Lee

Transportation from CoMC to McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center departs the R05 parking lot on the east side of CoMC at 12:20 p.m.

12:30-1:45 p.m. – McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center - Zoom Meeting ID 281 558 5156

“Es un pájaro, es un avión”: The Twenty-First-Century Animated Mexican Superhero – Vinodh Venkatesh (Virginia Tech University) – Luncheon Keynote

Orgullo y Poder and HSI Essay Contest Scholarship winners will be announced

Transportation from McKenzie-Merket Alumni Center to CoMC departs the McKenzie-Merket parking lot (south side) at 1:45 p.m.

2:00-3:00 p.m. - CoMC 156 – Zoom Meeting ID 281 558 5156

--Portrait of a Chicana artist: Gloria Anzaldúa – Cordelia Barrera

-- Infrastructure as scale in Onetti’s The Shipyard – Pavel Andrade

2:00-3:15 p.m. - CoMC 414 – Zoom Meeting ID 205 168 6716

--Characterizing Spanish-Speaking broadcast meteorologists’ challenges communicating multiple hazards in landfalling tropical cyclones - Jennifer Henderson, Rodolfo Hernández-Pérez (Howard University), Erik Nielsen (Texas A&M University), Zayanya Ramírez-Díaz & Isabella Rico

-- Who are you missing? Improving research outcomes by adopting exhaustive literature search strategies - Howard Rodríguez Mori

3:30-4:45 p.m. - CoMC 156 – Zoom Meeting ID 281 558 5156

Panel -Eating latinidad: Emilia Pérez and the limits of representation – Melissa Santillana, Paola Guerrero, Javier Morales Riech

3:30-4:45 p.m. - CoMC 265 – Zoom Meeting ID 205 168 6716

--How collective remittances contribute to the overall wellbeing of the sending communities in rural areas in Mexico - Nadia Flores-Yeffal

-- Accordion book: Gaps as passages – Marina Petric

5:00-6:00 p.m. - CoMC 265 – Zoom Meeting ID 205 168 6716

Panel - Teaching strategies to affirm Latinx students’ knowledge and belonging in higher

education – Britta Anderson, Yunuen Velázquez, Paola Guerrero & Sylvia Flores