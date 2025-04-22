Join the Museum of TTU for the first in their new lecture series highlighting the Davies collection of Native American art! The first in our speaker series will be Dr. Manuela Well-Off-Man from the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Arts in Santa Fe, New Mexico her presentation will explore the development of contemporary Indigenous art, focusing on the pivotal role of the Institute of American Indian Arts (IAIA) in supporting experimentation, risk-taking, and fostering groundbreaking artists. Their work often addresses important issues, redefines Native representation, and integrates Indigenous perspectives into modern and contemporary art movements. The discussion will highlight the broader landscape of Indigenous artistic innovation and examine IAIA’s lasting impact on today’s leading Indigenous artists, including those featured in the Museum of Contemporary Native Art’s (MoCNA) current and upcoming exhibitions. The presentation will illustrate how Indigenous artists continue to push boundaries, assert their presence in global contemporary art, and redefine narratives of identity, hidden histories, and artistic expression.