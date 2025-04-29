Exhale is an interactive event and art exhibit in support of survivors of sexual violence. We recognize that sexual violence and the emotions associated with supporting survivors, healing, and growing from these experiences are complex and come in many shapes and sizes. Exhale's goal is to create a safe space in hopes that participants can find support through community and through their creative outlets.

See the rest of our events here - https://www.depts.ttu.edu/rise/events.php

RISE is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.