Sigma Delta Pi, the National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society, will have an event titled ¡Un viaje inolvidable por Costa Rica![An Unforgettable Tour Through Costa Rica!]. The event will be conducted in Spanish. Date: Friday, April 11, 2025 Time: 6:00 – 7:00 pm Venue: Google Meet: https://meet.google.com/fjn-xojb-dwt All are welcome!

Sigma Delta Pi is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

4/9/2025



Originator:

Melissa07 Moreno



Email:

Melissa07.Moreno@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 4/11/2025



Location:

Google Meet: https://meet.google.com/fjn-xojb-dwt



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization