Professor Joachim Rosenthal is a SIAM fellow, IEEE fellow and President of the Swiss Mathematical Society. He gives three lectures April 14th, 15th and 16th at 4 PM in ESB1 120.



14th -- The mathematical Foundations of Information Theory from Claude Shannon



15th -- An Introduction to Mathematical Coding Theory



16th -- The Standardization of Post-quantum Cryptography



For more information from the Math website (select Apr. 14-20)

Click on the down arrow after the title for the talk abstract.



PDF flyer available