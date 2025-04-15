TTU HomeTechAnnounce

2025 Dayawansa Memorial Lecture Series

Professor Joachim Rosenthal is a SIAM fellow, IEEE fellow and President of the Swiss Mathematical Society.  He gives three lectures April 14th, 15th and 16th at 4 PM in ESB1 120.

14th -- The mathematical Foundations of Information Theory from Claude Shannon

15th -- An Introduction to Mathematical Coding Theory

16th -- The Standardization of Post-quantum Cryptography

For more information from the Math website    (select Apr. 14-20)

Click on the down arrow after the title for the talk abstract.

PDF flyer available
Posted:
4/14/2025

Originator:
Collin Smith

Email:
COLLIN.SMITH@ttu.edu

Department:
Mathematics and Statistics

Event Information
Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 4/15/2025

Location:
Experimental Sciences Building 1, room 120

