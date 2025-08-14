Family Weekend has been a tradition at Texas Tech since 1936. Many parents and family members will arrive on campus to visit their students and enjoy the many activities planned, including the Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State football game on October 25th.

Your college, department, or student organization is invited to host an event during Family Weekend 2025 on October 24th-26th!

Click here to learn more and submit your event.

Final Deadline is October 3rd (for inclusion on printed materials)

Activities should be appropriate for Texas Tech students, their parents, and younger siblings.

For more information about Family Weekend and to view the schedule, please visit our Website.