ATTENTION UNDERGRADUATE COMPUTER SCIENCE MAJORS

UNDERGRADUATE COMPUTER SCIENCE MAJORS 

 Why consider an accelerated degree program 

    • Earn two degrees in ~5 years 
    • Higher earning potential 
    • 9 hours of graduate coursework can apply to undergraduate program.  
    • Application Fee Waiver for all Accelerated program applications. 
    • $1,000 Scholarship and out-of-state tuition waiver available for fall semesters.
    • Both MS programs are available on-campus or as distance programs.
More information can be found on our website: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/cs/grad/bsms.php 
Please direct all questions or concerns to cs.grad_advisor@ttu.edu 

Posted:
5/19/2025

Originator:
Jessica Woodard

Email:
jessica.woodard@ttu.edu

Department:
Computer Science


