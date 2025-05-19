|
UNDERGRADUATE COMPUTER SCIENCE MAJORS
Why consider an accelerated degree program?
- Earn two degrees in ~5 years
- Higher earning potential.
- 9 hours of graduate coursework can apply to undergraduate program.
- Application Fee Waiver for all Accelerated program applications.
- $1,000 Scholarship and out-of-state tuition waiver available for fall semesters.
- Both MS programs are available on-campus or as distance programs.
|Posted:
5/19/2025
Originator:
Jessica Woodard
Email:
jessica.woodard@ttu.edu
Department:
Computer Science
