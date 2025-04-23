Ex h ale is an interactive event and art ex h ibit in support of survivors of s ex ual violence. We recognize that s ex ual violence and the emotions associated with supporting survivors, healing, and growing from these ex periences are compl ex and come in many shapes and sizes. Ex h ale's goal is to create a safe space in hopes that participants can find support through community and through their creative outlets.

