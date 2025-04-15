Tech Classical Society welcomes University of Kentucky's Stephen Parsons, PhD. of Computer Science. He will be lecturing about his work and the Vesuvius Challenge - a worldwide competition using AI tools to convert digital scans of fragile, sealed scrolls into readable pages. The scrolls in question come from the ruins of Herculaneum, an ancient Roman city that was destroyed in the eruption of Mount Vesuvius.

The webinar will last approximately one hour, followed by a reception with free pizza and drinks.





