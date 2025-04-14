Mother's Day is just around the corner and the Raider Floral and Events team has the perfect gift to honor that special woman in your life.

Place your orders today for a Mother’s Day Spring Mix in a 12” garden dish for $27, plus tax.

Orders can be made by calling 806.742.4OPS (4677) or by visiting online https://www.depts.ttu.edu/grounds/RaiderFloralEvents/products.php

PAYMENT

Checks or money orders can be made payable to Texas Tech University. Please add 8.25% sales tax.

Payment can be sent to Grounds Maintenance MS 3144

Payment can also be made through a departmental FOP.

Last day to order: May 6th

Payments are due by: May 6th

Plant Maintenance is not included in the purchase.





DELIVERY

Delivery: May 8th – 9th.

Off-campus deliveries are available but are subject to a delivery fee.

Free delivery is available to Lubbock Campus only.

Supplies are limited.

No exchanges. All sales are final.