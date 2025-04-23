TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Raider Floral Mother's Day Sale!

Mother's Day is just around the corner and the Raider Floral and Events team has the perfect gift to honor that special woman in your life.

Place your orders today for a Mother’s Day Spring Mix in a 12” garden dish for $27, plus tax.

Orders can be made by calling 806.742.4OPS (4677) or by visiting online https://www.depts.ttu.edu/grounds/RaiderFloralEvents/products.php

 

PAYMENT

  • Checks or money orders can be made payable to Texas Tech University.  Please add 8.25% sales tax.
  • Payment can be sent to Grounds Maintenance  MS 3144
  • Payment can also be made through a departmental FOP.
  • Last day to order: May 6th 
  • Payments are due by: May 6th

 Plant Maintenance is not included in the purchase.


DELIVERY

  • Delivery: May 8th – 9th.
  • Off-campus deliveries are available but are subject to a delivery fee.
  • Free delivery is available to Lubbock Campus only.

 

Supplies are limited.

No exchanges. All sales are final.


 
