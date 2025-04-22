Davies Speaker Series
Pushing Boundaries: Contemporary Indigenous Art & IAIA
Public Lecture by Manuela Well-Off-Man
April 22, 2025
6 - 8 p.m.
Helen DeVitt Jones Auditorium <--- Entry is on the WEST side of the Museum of Texas Tech University
Free Event
Open to the Public
Reception to follow
RSVP by April 20: 806-834-6221
Manuela Well-Off-Man is an art historian and chief curator at the IAIA Museum of Contemporary Native Arts. She has more than 20 years of curatorial experience in museums and galleries. Well-Off-Man previously served as curator at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, and as curator of art at the Montana Museum of Art and Culture at the University of Montana in Missoula, Montana.