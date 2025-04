The Physics and Astronomy department at TTU is excited to invite you to a star party at the Texas Tech University System 3 Rivers Ranch, on Saturday April 26th (7:30 to 11:30 PM), sponsored by TTU and Angelo State. Enjoy a science talk by TTU Professor Elias Aydi (titled: The star(s) that will light up our sky in any moment), followed by observing under extremely dark skies on some nice sized telescopes.

Date: Saturday, April 26th (7:30 - 11:30 PM).

Location: 4187 Farm to Market Rd 654, Crowell, TX 79227.

