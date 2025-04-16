Payment due date for Texas Tech Students: May 27, 2025
Payment due date for Law Students: June 4, 2025
Summer Payment Plan opening date: May 5, 2025
Financial Aid disbursement date: May 20, 2025 (for TTU)
Payment Plan information: Service - Payment Plan (ttu.edu)
Book loan information: Article - Book Loan Policy (ttu.edu)
