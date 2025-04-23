Payment due date for Texas Tech Students: May 27, 2025 Payment due date for Law Students: June 4, 2025 Summer Payment Plan opening date: May 5, 2025 Financial Aid disbursement date: May 20, 2025 (for TTU) Payment Plan information: Service - Payment Plan (ttu.edu) Book loan information: Article - Book Loan Policy (ttu.edu) If you have any additional questions, or need more information, check out our customer service portal. Posted:

4/23/2025



Originator:

Cheyenne Jackson



Email:

cheyennj@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Business Services





Categories

Departmental

