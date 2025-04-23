TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Important Info for Summer 2025

  • Payment due date for Texas Tech Students: May 27, 2025 

  • Payment due date for Law Students: June 4, 2025 

  • Summer Payment Plan opening date: May 5, 2025 

  • Financial Aid disbursement date: May 20, 2025 (for TTU)  

If you have any additional questions, or need more information, check out our customer service portal. 
4/23/2025

Cheyenne Jackson

cheyennj@ttu.edu

Student Business Services


