FMI Public Speaker Series — April 23

How to Run Wars:

A Confidential Playbook for the National Security Elite

Abigail Hall Blanco

The Free Market Institute (FMI) welcomes Abigail Hall Blanco to Texas Tech University to present a public lecture on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. The lecture will take place in the International Cultural Center – Auditorium (601 Indiana Avenue), from 5:30 – 6:30 PM.

In an ideal world, the public would simply accept whatever their leaders told them. They would comply with restrictions and mandates, not as a matter of mere obedience, but as a matter of unquestionable patriotic duty. But we don’t live in an ideal world.

Abigail Hall Blanco will discuss her coauthored book, How to Run Wars: A Confidential Playbook for the National Security Elite (2024), a satirical portrait of America’s contemporary military-industrial complex where leaders must learn: how to control the narrative—every narrative—in their favor; how to completely capture the media and effectively quash dissent; how destroying liberty creates more liberty in the long (long) run; why top-down economic planning, here and abroad, is your best friend; how to flout international, and of course domestic, law and get away with it; and much, much more…





The event is free and open to the TTU community and the general public.

For more information about this program and other upcoming events, visit www.events.fmi.ttu.edu or contact the Free Market Institute at free.market@ttu.edu or (806) 742-7138.