The MSS Pickleball Tournament hosted by the Mediterranean Student Society is a casual social event designed to bring together students from all backgrounds to enjoy snacks, music, and community.
Whether you're Mediterranean or just want to connect and unwind, ANYONE is welcome! Swing by solo or bring friends — it's all about good vibes and great conversations.
$5 Entry | Free gift cards!
Saturday, April 26th
3:00 - 6:00pm
Urbanovsky Pickleball Courts
The Mediterranean Student Society is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.