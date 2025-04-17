The Japanese Language Program is offering a free sample Japanese class open to all students—no experience necessary. Whether you're a complete beginner or just curious, come see what learning Japanese is all about in a fun, interactive session.

When: Thursday, April 17 @ 4-5PM

Where: Classroom 115 in CMLL Building

RSVP: https://forms.gle/GrtZ6B2EFCg13Y438





Expect a taste of Japanese basics—greetings, writing systems, and cultural tidbits. You’ll also get a sneak peek into what a full Japanese course is like.

Spots are limited, RSVP now! Light refreshments will be provided.