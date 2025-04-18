TTU HomeTechAnnounce

You're Invited: IBM Quantum/AI Campus Visit – April 18
We are excited to welcome you to the Spring 2025 IBM Quantum/AI Campus Visit, hosted by the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering and Texas Tech Information Technology.

Join us Friday, April 18, 2025, for a morning of interactive seminars, research highlights and collaboration with IBM experts and Texas Tech faculty as we explore the evolving frontiers of Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence.

Event Schedule

9:00 – 9:45 a.m.
  • Seminar: Quantum Computing
  • Student Union Building – Escondido Theatre
  • Presented by IBM Specialist
  • Open to all
10:00 – 10:45 a.m.
  • Seminar: Artificial Intelligence
  • Student Union Building – Escondido Theatre
  • Presented by IBM Specialist
  • Open to all

This is a valuable opportunity to learn from leaders in the field and connect with colleagues across campus who are advancing research in quantum and AI technologies. 
Posted:
4/16/2025

Originator:
TTU Office of the CIO

Email:
cio@ttu.edu

Department:
TTU Office of the CIO

Event Information
Time: 9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Event Date: 4/18/2025

Location:
Student Union Building – Escondido Theatre

