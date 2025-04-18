We are excited to welcome you to the Spring 2025 IBM Quantum/AI Campus Visit, hosted by the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering and Texas Tech Information Technology.
Join us Friday, April 18, 2025, for a morning of interactive seminars, research highlights and collaboration with IBM experts and Texas Tech faculty as we explore the evolving frontiers of Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence.
Event Schedule
9:00 – 9:45 a.m.
- Seminar: Quantum Computing
- Student Union Building – Escondido Theatre
- Presented by IBM Specialist
- Open to all
10:00 – 10:45 a.m.
- Seminar: Artificial Intelligence
- Student Union Building – Escondido Theatre
- Presented by IBM Specialist
- Open to all
This is a valuable opportunity to learn from leaders in the field and connect with colleagues across campus who are advancing research in quantum and AI technologies.