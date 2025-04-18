We are excited to welcome you to the Spring 2025 IBM Quantum/AI Campus Visit, hosted by the Edward E. Whitacre Jr. College of Engineering and Texas Tech Information Technology.





Join us Friday, April 18, 2025, for a morning of interactive seminars, research highlights and collaboration with IBM experts and Texas Tech faculty as we explore the evolving frontiers of Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence.





Event Schedule





9:00 – 9:45 a.m.

Seminar: Quantum Computing

Student Union Building – Escondido Theatre

Presented by IBM Specialist

Open to all

10:00 – 10:45 a.m.

Seminar: Artificial Intelligence

Student Union Building – Escondido Theatre

Presented by IBM Specialist

Open to all





This is a valuable opportunity to learn from leaders in the field and connect with colleagues across campus who are advancing research in quantum and AI technologies.