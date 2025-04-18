TOSM staff will install Banner patches in the production environment on Saturday, April 19, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. CDT. During this time, the following behavior may be expected: 8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.: The Banner production database and all services that rely on it will be completely unavailable during this initial phase due to the nature of some of the upgrades.

The Banner production database and all services that rely on it will be during this initial phase due to the nature of some of the upgrades. 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.: Banner Admin will remain unavailable for the rest of the maintenance period. Banner Self-Service applications may be intermittently unavailable as updates are applied.

Raiderlink/WebRaider will remain available during this maintenance, but individual tabs and links may be intermittently unavailable.

If you encounter any issues with these systems outside of this timeframe, please contact IT Help Central at www.askIT.ttu.edu . You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

