TOSM staff will install Banner patches in the production environment on Saturday, April 19, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. CDT. During this time, the following behavior may be expected:

8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.: The Banner production database and all services that rely on it will be completely unavailable during this initial phase due to the nature of some of the upgrades.

10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.: Banner Admin will remain unavailable for the rest of the maintenance period. Banner Self-Service applications may be intermittently unavailable as updates are applied.



Raiderlink/WebRaider will remain available during this maintenance, but individual tabs and links may be intermittently unavailable.