Zoom has reported that its conferencing services are unavailable for some users. Zoom staff are working to resolve the issue, and Information Technology staff are monitoring. As a workaround, we encourage Texas Tech faculty, staff, and students to conduct their online meetings through Microsoft Teams

We will provide an update at www.askIT.ttu.edu when service has been restored. For any other questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at www.askIT.ttu.edu . You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

4/16/2025



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

IT Help Central





Categories

IT Announcements

Employee Announcements

Student Announcements