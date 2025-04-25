Sigma Delta Pi, the National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society, will have a Distinguished Lecture titled “La diáspora asiática en Hispanoamérica” (The Asian Diaspora in Latin America) on Friday, April 25, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. The speakers will be Dr. Alejandro Lee, professor of Spanish at Santa Monica College in California, and Professor Sybil Alexandrov, Senior Lecturer II at Yale University. The event will be conducted in Spanish.
Date: Friday, April 25
Time: 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.
Venue: Zoom: https://texastech.zoom.us/j/99805444077
Meeting ID: 998 0544 4077
All are welcome!
Sigma Delta Pi is a registered student organization at Texas Tech.