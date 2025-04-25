TTU HomeTechAnnounce

SIGMA DELTA PI DISTINGUISHED LECTURE: "La diáspora asiática en Hispanoamérica"

Sigma Delta Pi, the National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society, will have a Distinguished Lecture titled “La diáspora asiática en Hispanoamérica” (The Asian Diaspora in Latin America) on Friday, April 25, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. The speakers will be Dr. Alejandro Lee, professor of Spanish at Santa Monica College in California, and Professor Sybil Alexandrov, Senior Lecturer II at Yale University. The event will be conducted in Spanish.

Date: Friday, April 25

Time: 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. 

Venue: Zoom: https://texastech.zoom.us/j/99805444077

 Meeting ID: 998 0544 4077

 

All are welcome!

 

Sigma Delta Pi is a registered student organization at Texas Tech.
4/23/2025

Melissa07 Moreno

Melissa07.Moreno@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 4/25/2025

https://texastech.zoom.us/j/99805444077

