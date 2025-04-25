Texas Tech's chapter of Sigma Tau Delta, Psi Delta, will be holding its spring induction ceremony on Friday, April 25 at 5PM in HUMA 357 and via Zoom. All students and faculty are invited to attend this event, celebrate the new inductees, and learn about our chapter!

Induction is a great way to celebrate the accomplishment of becoming a member of the International English Honor Society. This is a special event that celebrates the academic achievements of all new members (distance and in-person students). Current members as well as friends and family, faculty, and members of the community are encouraged to attend this festive event. Refreshments will be served! Here’s the Zoom link: https://texastech.zoom.us/j/94568870255 .

Sigma Tau Delta is a registered student organization at Texas Tech. Posted:

4/18/2025



Originator:

Baylie Jett Mills



Email:

Baylie.Jett-Mills@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 4/25/2025



Location:

HUMA 357 and Zoom



Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Student Organization

