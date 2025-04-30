TTU's chapter of Sigma Tau Delta will be hosting a Book Club Event on April 30th at 4:00 p.m. CT via Teams. The book is Nimona by ND Stevenson and anyone is invited to attend this fun-filled book discussion. This book can be found at most libraries, but it is also available on Internet Archive: https://archive.org/details/nimona0000stev_y9k0/mode/2up Start reading up so you are ready to discuss at this fun event. We hope to see you there!

Here's the Teams link: Join the meeting now





Sigma Tau Delta is a registered student organization at Texas Tech.