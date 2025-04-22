Do you have a high balance of Dining Bucks on your Dining Plan? If you are graduating or moving off campus at the end of the semester, now is the time to start spending! Dining Bucks are non-refundable and non-transferable. Visit any of the Hospitality Services dining locations on campus to spend your Dining Bucks!





Pre-order non-perishables!

Retail dining locations can order your favorite snack or beverage, just ask the location manager for assistance by May 9, 2025.



Bulk Purchasing Locations

23 at Sneed

The Commons at Talkington Hall

The Fresh Plate Retail at Wall/Gates

The Market at Stangel/Murdough (available in Transact)

Ol’ Red’s at Wiggins (Transact coming soon!)

Raider Exchange at West Village

Sam’s Place at Murray (available in Transact) & SUB

Living on campus again?

Students who sign another on-campus Living & Dining Contract will have 100% of unused Dining Bucks roll over to their next contract period for use.

Moving off-campus?

Students who will not be living on campus again and have a remaining Dining Bucks balance will have 50% of unused Dining Bucks automatically moved to a Masked Rider Dining Plan (formally the Commuter Dining Plan) to be used if they are enrolled at Texas Tech University. Dining Bucks will then carry all the parameters of the Masked Rider Dining Plan going forward. The Masked Rider Dining Plan must be used before the conclusion of the Spring 2026 semester.

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu or call (806) 742-1360.



hospitality.ttu.edu

hospitality@ttu.edu