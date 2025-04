Your advisor has been there every step of the way—cheering you on, guiding you through challenges, and celebrating your achievements. Now it’s time to show your appreciation! Stop by the SUB Food Court and leave a heartfelt note of kindness for your academic advisor.

Posted:

4/23/2025



Originator:

Janelle Zamora



Email:

Janelle.Zamora@ttu.edu



Department:

Academic and Career Advising



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Date: 4/30/2025



Location:

Sub Food Court



