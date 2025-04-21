All university staff and faculty who use university equipment that has a TTU inventory tag must process an Offsite Property Form in the Property Inventory System for the equipment if it is permanently used off campus, is moved between on and off campus or equipment that is frequently moved around campus. Department Custodians and Delegates are responsible for approving submitted Offsite Forms in the Property Inventory System. Refer to the Offsite Property Procedure Guide for details or contact Property.Management@ttu.edu for questions.

The Offsite Property Forms are a necessary process to help improve property management and to reduce discrepancies during inventory reviews/certifications as well as reducing the number of assets being reported missing.



A short 30 minute training for the Offsite and Missing forms will be on April 30th at 2:00 p.m. If you would like to be added to that scheduled training email Jennifer.Branch@ttu.edu