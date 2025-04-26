The MSS Pickleball Tournament hosted by the Mediterranean Student Society is a casual social event designed to bring together students from all backgrounds to enjoy snacks, music, and community.

Whether you're Mediterranean or just want to connect and unwind, ANYONE is welcome! Swing by solo or bring friends — it's all about good vibes and great conversations.

$5 Entry | Free gift cards! Saturday, April 26th 3:00 - 6:00pm Urbanovsky Pickleball Courts Register here: https://forms.gle/qfBuqQLNoui8RUoV7

The Mediterranean Student Society is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

4/22/2025



Originator:

Elena Alexopoulos



Email:

ealexopo@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 4/26/2025



Location:

Urbanovsky Pickleball Courts



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Student Organization

