Park Hunger

In partnership with Raider Red’s Food Pantry, Park Hunger allows those who have an unpaid Texas Tech parking citation to bring items to donate to RRFP to the Transportation and Parking office in exchange for a citation dismissal!

Items currently needed: Peanut butter, jelly, and toothpaste. Glass jars will not be accepted so please make sure peanut butter and jelly are in plastic containers.

Items donated must be new and unexpired and equal at least the value of the citation to be dismissed. Only one citation dismissal may be awarded. A receipt for the items is needed for verification. Monetary donations to Raider Red's Food Pantry cannot be accepted. *May not be used for violation numbers 3, 7, 16, 17, or 18.

Donations will be accepted in the Transportation & Parking office located in the basement of the SUB, 1502 Akron Ave - Suite 005 from 7:30am-5:30pm M-F.





Bikes for Cites

Do you have a bicycle that you no longer use? Donate it to Transportation and Parking and receive a citation dismissal through Bikes for Cites! Bicycle donations assist the department with abandoned bicycle collections and beautifying campus and will be used for the annual T&P Bike Sale.

Donated bicycles must be adult-sized, have all parts (including pedals, chain, etc.) and you must be able to prove ownership of the bicycle through one of two ways: (1) the bicycle is registered to you through TPS bicycle registration, or (2) bring your lock with your bicycle and demonstrate you have the key or combination to the lock.

Only one citation dismissal may be awarded. *May not be used for violation numbers 3, 7, 16, 17, or 18.

Bikes will be accepted in the Transportation & Parking office located in the basement of the SUB, 1502 Akron Ave - Suite 005 from 7:30am-5:30pm M-F.



