Humor Us! The Tech Improv Troupe has three more shows this semester. Come catch us on Saturday, April 26th at J&B Coffee at 6:30 PM, on May 3rd as part of the First Light Festival in the Maedgen Theatre Room 267 starting at 7:30 pm, and on May 6th at 7pm in the Maedgen Theatre Black Box.

The Tech Improv Troupe is a registered student organization at Texas Tech.