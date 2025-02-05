TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Family Engagement with Parent and Family Relations

We’re hosting two unique sessions focused on family involvement in student success. Each session covers a different topic—join the one that interests you most or attend both!

May 6Family Engagement in Academic Spaces
Discover how families can be meaningfully included in the academic experience.

May 8Parents as Partners: Red Raider Family Network
Learn how to use the Red Raider Family Network to support students through communication and outreach.

9:30–11:00 AM | ??TLPDC Room 150
Space is limited—register today!
