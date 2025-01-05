As part of our campus-wide sustainability efforts and in conjunction with the event Plastics: The Good, the Bad and the Future, we are organizing a textile collection and upcycling drive. This initiative aims to raise awareness about the environmental impact of textile waste and provide a constructive solution through reuse and creative repurposing.

Textiles are among the most polluting waste streams globally, with a significant portion of donated clothing ultimately ending up in landfills. To combat this, we are collecting clean used clothing—regardless of condition (ripped, stained, or wearable)—to be upcycled into new materials or used in educational and community projects.

This initiative not only diverts waste from landfills but also engages students and the broader campus community in sustainable practices and critical thinking about consumption and environmental responsibility.