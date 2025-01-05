Youth Protection & Compliance

Camp/Program directors must ensure that all individuals interacting with minors are properly trained to recognize and prevent sexual abuse and child molestation, in compliance with:

The Texas Safe Camps Act (Texas Education Code §51.976) – Requires employees of camps/programs to be trained on recognizing and preventing sexual abuse and child molestation.

– Requires employees of camps/programs to be trained on recognizing and preventing sexual abuse and child molestation. Texas Tech University Operating Policy 10.19 – Outlines training and reporting requirements for hosting a camp/program on campus.

Additionally, Texas Tech University adheres to:

The Campus Carry Act (Texas Government Code §411.2031) – Establishes exclusionary zones where concealed handguns are prohibited at locations where camps/programs for minors are conducted.

– Establishes exclusionary zones where concealed handguns are prohibited at locations where camps/programs for minors are conducted. Texas Tech University Operating Policy 10.22 – Defines these exclusionary zones and ensures compliance with campus carry regulations.

Camp Registration & Support

All camps and programs must be registered with the university. More information on compliance, registration, and policies can be found at:

Texas Tech Youth Protection Program

For questions about compliance, policies, or youth protection, please contact:

Camille Frost-Crews, Youth Protection Officer – minorsoncampus@ttu.edu

Thank you for helping Texas Tech provide a safe and positive experience for all minors on campus!