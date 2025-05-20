Youth Protection & Compliance
Camp/Program directors must ensure that all individuals interacting with minors are properly trained to recognize and prevent sexual abuse and child molestation, in compliance with:
- The Texas Safe Camps Act (Texas Education Code §51.976) – Requires employees of camps/programs to be trained on recognizing and preventing sexual abuse and child molestation.
- Texas Tech University Operating Policy 10.19 – Outlines training and reporting requirements for hosting a camp/program on campus.
Additionally, Texas Tech University adheres to:
- The Campus Carry Act (Texas Government Code §411.2031) – Establishes exclusionary zones where concealed handguns are prohibited at locations where camps/programs for minors are conducted.
- Texas Tech University Operating Policy 10.22 – Defines these exclusionary zones and ensures compliance with campus carry regulations.
Camp Registration & Support
All camps and programs must be registered with the university. More information on compliance, registration, and policies can be found at:
Texas Tech Youth Protection Program
For questions about compliance, policies, or youth protection, please contact:
Camille Frost-Crews, Youth Protection Officer – minorsoncampus@ttu.edu
Thank you for helping Texas Tech provide a safe and positive experience for all minors on campus!