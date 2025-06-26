Project Enrich (Empowering New Leaders, Reinforcing Integrity, and Cultivating Holistic Development) A competitive application-based cohort program open to all first year and second year students with a focus on postgraduation success and leadership development through preprofessional skill development and workshops to empower Texas Tech scholars. Project Enrich aims to empower participants to excel academically, develop as ethical leaders, and make meaningful contributions to their communities, thereby preparing them for success both during their undergraduate studies and post-graduation. Participants will receive a $2,000 scholarship if admitted. Apply Here by July 3rd!