Whitacre College of Engineering Information Technology department is seeking a motivated, tech-savvy Student Assistant to assist with a variety of IT-related tasks for the upcoming Summer semesters, with the potential for continued employment into the upcoming academic year.
This role offers a unique opportunity for hands-on experience in a fast-paced environment, directly assisting with the technological needs of the College of Engineering.
Applicant Requirements/Experience:
*MUST BE Work Study eligible*
- Undergraduates with a resume showing prior PC support experience will be given highest priority.
- Clear and fluent English is required.
- Familiarity with troubleshooting computers and printers.
- Familiarity with engineering software and Microsoft Office is a plus.
- Good organizational skills and patience.
- Willingness to work in a team environment.
- Good at prioritizing tasks.
- Detail oriented.
- Must be able to work for 2 semesters or more.
- Provide first-level technical support to staff, faculty, researchers, and students, troubleshooting hardware and software issues.
- Assist in the imaging, maintenance and updating of computer systems, peripherals, and software applications used within the 7 Engineering departments.
Submit your application at the website below. Look for job ID 4821