Whitacre College of Engineering Information Technology department is seeking a motivated, tech-savvy Student Assistant to assist with a variety of IT-related tasks for the upcoming Summer semesters, with the potential for continued employment into the upcoming academic year.

This role offers a unique opportunity for hands-on experience in a fast-paced environment, directly assisting with the technological needs of the College of Engineering. Applicant Requirements/Experience:

*MUST BE Work Study eligible* Undergraduates with a resume showing prior PC support experience will be given highest priority.

Clear and fluent English is required.

Familiarity with troubleshooting computers and printers.

Familiarity with engineering software and Microsoft Office is a plus.

Good organizational skills and patience.

Willingness to work in a team environment.

Good at prioritizing tasks.

Detail oriented.

Must be able to work for 2 semesters or more.

Provide first-level technical support to staff, faculty, researchers, and students, troubleshooting hardware and software issues.



Assist in the imaging, maintenance and updating of computer systems, peripherals, and software applications used within the 7 Engineering departments. Submit your application at the website below. Look for job ID 4821

https://ttu.studentemployment.ngwebsolutions.com/

Posted:

4/30/2025



Originator:

Marty Ledesma



Email:

Marty.Ledesma@ttu.edu



Department:

Engineering





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

