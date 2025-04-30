TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
WCOE IT - Student Employment Summer Opportunity

Whitacre College of Engineering Information Technology department is seeking a motivated, tech-savvy Student Assistant to assist with a variety of IT-related tasks for the upcoming Summer semesters, with the potential for continued employment into the upcoming academic year.
This role offers a unique opportunity for hands-on experience in a fast-paced environment, directly assisting with the technological needs of the College of Engineering.

Applicant Requirements/Experience:
*MUST BE Work Study eligible*
  • Undergraduates with a resume showing prior PC support experience will be given highest priority. 
  • Clear and fluent English is required. 
  • Familiarity with troubleshooting computers and printers. 
  • Familiarity with engineering software and Microsoft Office is a plus. 
  • Good organizational skills and patience. 
  • Willingness to work in a team environment. 
  • Good at prioritizing tasks. 
  • Detail oriented. 
  • Must be able to work for 2 semesters or more.
  • Provide first-level technical support to staff, faculty, researchers, and students, troubleshooting hardware and software issues.
  • Assist in the imaging, maintenance and updating of computer systems, peripherals, and software applications used within the 7 Engineering departments.
Submit your application at the website below. Look for job ID 4821
Posted:
4/30/2025

Originator:
Marty Ledesma

Email:
Marty.Ledesma@ttu.edu

Department:
Engineering


Categories