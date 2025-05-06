Do you want to show your parent(s)/guardian(s)/grandparent(s)/sibling(s) just how much you appreciate everything they have done for you? This is your opportunity to nominate them for the 2025 Red Raider Family Member of the Year award! This award is open to all Texas Tech students. If someone other than your birth mother or father raised you, please take the time to nominate that special individual. You may also nominate both of your parents/caregivers for the award.

In essay form, please tell us why your family member should be the 2025 Red Raider Family Member of the Year. Please limit all responses to 700 words.

Nominations are now being accepted until 5PM on Monday, September 22, 2025.

To view guidelines, eligibility, and more information visit: www.depts.ttu.edu/parentrelations/parentoftheyear.php