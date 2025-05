Join us for our First-Generation Graduation Celebration on Thursday, May 15th from 12 PM – 2 PM at the Student Enrichment Center. We’re excited to honor your journey and hand out graduation cords on a first-come, first-served basis.

What to bring: A screenshot of your DegreeWorks audit showing your expected graduation term (Spring/Summer 2025) and First-Gen cohort status.

Let’s celebrate YOU — feel free to share with your fellow First-Gen grads!

Questions? Email firstgen@ttu.edu