Don’t Miss the First-Gen Graduation Celebration – May 15th

To receive a cord, please bring a screenshot of your DegreeWorks audit showing your expected graduation term and cohort status. Cords are for UNDERGRADUATE student only. 

Mark your calendars and spread the word!
Posted:
5/5/2025

Originator:
S Kelley

Email:
S.Kelley@ttu.edu

Department:
First Generation Program

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 5/15/2025

Location:
2533 15th Street Lubbock, TX 79409

Categories