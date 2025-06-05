|
The Office of Undergraduate Admissions is looking to hire paid tour guides for this summer. We are looking for enthusiastic and reliable Red Raiders to assist with walking campus tours for prospective students and their families. Spots are limited to undergraduate students! Applicants should send a resume and class schedule (if enrolled for the summer) to montana.chandler@ttu.edu.
|Posted:
5/6/2025
Originator:
Montana Chandler
Email:
montana.chandler@ttu.edu
Department:
Undergraduate Admissions
