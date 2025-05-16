Beginning the week of May 19, TechAnnounce will begin its summer distribution schedule. During this time, TechAnnounce will be distributed on Tuesdays and Thursdays only. Summer delivery times and submission deadlines are listed below:



Delivery Times

Tuesday, 11:00 a.m.

Thursday, 11:00 a.m.

Deadlines to Submit



Close of business on previous business day



This schedule may also be located on the TechAnnounce website by clicking the “Posting and Delivery Times” link in the left column. If you have any questions, please contact IT Help Central at www.askIT.ttu.edu. You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.